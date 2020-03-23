Milan bourse closes 1.09% down

Coronavirus: Rise in no. of sick and dead down for 2nd day
Coronavirus in Puglia, 675 i contagiati e 29 i morti in totale: 94 nuovi casi positivi e altri 3 decessi. Tutti i dati per provincia
Milan, March 23 - The Milan bourse closed 1.09% down Monday with the FTSE-Mib index falling to 15,559 points after a new big intervention by the Fed failed to raise the markets' mood. London closed 3.79% down, Paris 3.32% down and Frankfurt 2.10% down.
