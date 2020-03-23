Coronavirus: Rise in no. of sick and dead down for 2nd day

Rome, March 23 - The rise in the number of people who are infected with the coronavirus and those have died with it fell in Italy for the second day running on Monday, the civil protection department said. Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Monday that 3,780 new positive cases were reported, compared to 3,957 Sunday, and that 601 people have died in the last 24 hours, compared to the 651 reported Sunday. Italy registered a record daily increase of 793 deaths on Saturday. The number of victims in Italy of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed the 6,000 mark, climbing to 6,077. The number of those currently infected with the coronavirus, meanwhile, passed the 50,000-mark, to 50,418. Borrelli said 7,432 people have recovered from the coronavirus, 408 more than Sunday. The daily rise reported Sunday had been 952. The overall number of people infected in Italy since the start of the outbreak, including victims and those who have recovered, has reached 63,927.