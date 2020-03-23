Coronavirus: Vinitaly put off till next year

Coronavirus: Rise in no. of sick and dead down for 2nd day
Coronavirus in Puglia, 675 i contagiati e 29 i morti in totale: 94 nuovi casi positivi e altri 3 decessi. Tutti i dati per provincia
Verona, March 23 - Italian wine fair Vinitaly has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus, organisers said Monday. The event will now take place next April, and not this April.
