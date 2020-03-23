Coronavirus: Shut everything says Cirio

Coronavirus: Rise in no. of sick and dead down for 2nd day
Turin
23 Marzo 2020
Turin, March 23 - Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio on Monday called on the government to "shut everything" amid the coronavirus crisis. "We must really shut down, not just pretend, but after reading the government's latest decree I fear that too many things can still remain open," he said. "Right from the start we adopted the line of rigour, because only by staying at home can you defeat the virus. "Yet I fear there are still too many exceptions".
