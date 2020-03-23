Coronavirus: Swabs for exposed health staff urgent

Rome, March 23 - It is urgent to carry out "blanket" swabs on all health workers on the front line against the coronavirus, the president of the Italian federation of doctors' guilds FNOMCEO, Filippo Agnelli, told ANSA Monday. The instruction from the technical committee to "extend the use of the swabs to all health staff" has not been respected by the "vast majority of regions", he said. "Doctors are continuing to die and this situation is unacceptable".