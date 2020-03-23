Coronavirus: 'Patient 1' discharged, says 'stay at home'

Milan, March 23 - Italy's coronavirus 'patient 1', a 38-year-old man from Codogno, was discharged Monday from Pavia's San Matteo Hospital. The man, Mattia, admitted on February 19 to a Codogno hospital and then moved in life-threatening condition to the Pavia hospital's ICU on February 21-22, started breathing again on his own on March 9. "I've been lucky, stay at home," he said in a video on Facebook. "It's possible to recover from this illness," he added. "Breathing again is the most beautiful thing".