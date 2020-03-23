Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020 | 19:03

Rome
Coronavirus: Rise in no. of sick and dead down for 2nd day

Milan
Milan bourse closes 1.09% down

Verona
Coronavirus: Vinitaly put off till next year

Milan
Coronavirus: 'Patient 1' discharged, says 'stay at home'

Rome
Coronavirus: Swabs for exposed health staff urgent

Turin
Coronavirus: Shut everything says Cirio

Rome
Coronavirus: OK to testing antiviral drug

Rome
Coronavirus: Use of drones to monitor movements okayed

Rome
Coronavirus: UE starts buying gear centrally

Palermo
Coronavirus: Sicily governor 'shuts off' island

Rome
Coronavirus: Unions want essential-production list revised

Bari, allenamento casalingo con una bike in arrivo per ogni calciatore

Emergenza Coronavirus, l'andamento dei contagi in Puglia e Basilicata

Foggiaemergenza coronavirus
Cerignola, ragazzino chiama il 112 e ringrazia gli «eroi» in divisa e con i camici AUDIO

Potenzaemergenza coronavirus
Potenza, «Cura Italia» firmato accordo su cassa integrazione in deroga

BatI controlli
Emergenza Covid 19, a caccia di cozze sul lungomare di Barletta: denunciati

TarantoA Martina Franca
Truffa a Taranto, finti volontari della Croce Rossa chiedono soldi per i tamponi

Brindisiemergenza
Xylella, pronte 605 ordinanze di abbattimento alberi nel Brindisino

Leccela tragedia
Lecce, auto si ribalta e finisce fuori strada: muore 30enne

MateraL'appello
Matera, il sindaco ai concittadini al Nord: se rientri il sistema sanitario non reggerà

Coronavirus: 'Patient 1' discharged, says 'stay at home'

Had been at Pavia hospital for around a month

Milan, March 23 - Italy's coronavirus 'patient 1', a 38-year-old man from Codogno, was discharged Monday from Pavia's San Matteo Hospital. The man, Mattia, admitted on February 19 to a Codogno hospital and then moved in life-threatening condition to the Pavia hospital's ICU on February 21-22, started breathing again on his own on March 9. "I've been lucky, stay at home," he said in a video on Facebook. "It's possible to recover from this illness," he added. "Breathing again is the most beautiful thing".

