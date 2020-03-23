Coronavirus: Use of drones to monitor movements okayed

Coronavirus: OK to testing antiviral drug
Rome
23 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 23 - Civil Aviation Authority ENAC on Monday approved the use of drones to help police monitor the movement of citizens amid the coronavirus crisis. The ENAC authorization is valid till April 3. Several local police offices had asked ENAC to waive restrictions on the drones' use.
