Coronavirus: OK to testing antiviral drug

Rome
23 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 23 - The Italian Pharmaceuticals Agency AIFA has approved testing antiviral drug AVIGAN for the coronavuirus, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Monday. AIFA General Secretary Nicola Magrini said that "after an initial analysis of the available data on AVIGAN, the technical-scientific committee is developing a testing and research programme to assess the impact of the drug in the initial phases of the disease."
