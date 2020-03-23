Coronavirus: Unions want essential-production list revised

Rome, March 23 - Italian unions are asking the government to revise a list of essential businesses omitted from a coronavirus-related shutdown saying the list is too short. The 'big three' CGIl, CISL and UIL unions say many of the industrial and commercial activities which have not been suspended are not "essential and indispensable" and therefore must be stopped too. CGIL leader Maurizio Landini, CISL chief Annamaria Furlan and UIL head Carmelo Barbagallo have written to Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli and Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri saying the list of essential businesses should be lengthened. The minister have called the three union leaders to a meeting Tuesday morning at 11:00.