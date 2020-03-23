Coronavirus: UE starts buying gear centrally

Coronavirus: OK to testing antiviral drug
Rome
23 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 23 - The EU has started the centralized acquisition of coronavirus material and gear, the Italian health ministry said Monday. A video conference Monday afternoon "approved the start of procedures of centralized purchase of material and equipment necessary to combat the epidemic," the ministry said. "It is a step forward", said Health Minister Roberto Speranza. "Italy has always asked Europe to act in a coordinated way".
