Coronavirus: Sicily governor 'shuts off' island

Coronavirus: OK to testing antiviral drug
Palermo
23 Marzo 2020
Palermo, March 23 - Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci on Monday shut off entry to the island across the Messina Strait. Only police, the army, health workers and commuters will henceforth be allowed over the strait that separates Sicily from mainland Italy, he said. "No one can enter Sicily any more, the interior minister knows that, Premier Conte knows it, Minister Boccia knows, everyone in Rome knows," he said. "In Sicily the measures speak clearly".
