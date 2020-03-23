Coronavirus: Dead European Parliament freelancer was Italian

Coronavirus: OK to testing antiviral drug
Brussels
23 Marzo 2020
Brussels, March 23 - A European Parliament collaborator who died with the coronavirus in Brussels was an Italian named Giancarlo, sources said Monday. The man worked for an external company dealing with the EP's technical and information service, they said.
