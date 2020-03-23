Man arrested for murder in Fondi 'red zone'

Coronavirus: OK to testing antiviral drug
Rome
23 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 23 - A man was arrested in Fondi's coronavirus 'red zone' Monday on suspicion of murdering a 69-year-old farmer. The suspect is said to have worked for the victim. The farmer is reported to have been brutally beaten to death.
