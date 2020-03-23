Cinema: Actress Lucia Bosé dies

Rome, March 23 - Former Italian neo-realist cinema star Lucia Bosé, mother with late Spanish matador Luis Dominguin of Spanish singer Miguel Bosé, died aged 89 in Madrid Monday, her son announced. She is reported to have died with the coronavirus. After a number of years working in a bakery, Pasticceria Galli, in her native Milan, in 1947 she won the second edition of the Miss Italia beauty contest. Later she acted in Dino Risi's short The Five days of Milan, then, in 1950 she made her big screen debut in Giuseppe De Santis' Non c'è pace tra gli ulivi (No Peace under the Olive Tree). The same year, she gave a performance as Paola Molon in Michelangelo Antonioni's Cronaca di un amore. In 1953, Antonioni asked her to play Clara Manni in La signora senza camelie and Juan Antonio Bardem cast her in the lead of Muerte de un ciclista (1955). She also appeared in the 1955 film Gli Sbandati and played the main female role in Luis Buñuel's Cela s'appelle l'aurore, 1956. That year she married famed Spanish bullfighter Luis Miguel González Dominguin, and gave up acting in order to raise their children, Miguel and Paola. They married twice, first in Las Vegas and the second once at the family finca. They broke up five months later. In 1960 she eventually played an uncredited role in Jean Cocteau's Le testament d'Orphée, ou ne me demandez pas pourquoi! and then returned to the screen in the late 1960s, appearing in Fellini's Fellini Satyricon (1969) and starring in the Taviani Brothers' Under the Sign of Scorpio (1969), Mario Colucci's Something Creeping in The Dark (1971), Liliana Cavani's L'ospite (1972), Giulio Questi's Arcana (1972), Marguerite Duras' Nathalie Granger (1972), Beni Montresor's La messe dorée (1975), Jeanne Moreau's Lumière (1976) and Daniel Schmid's Violanta (1976). She continued to be active in Italian and Spanish films in her later years, appearing in Francesco Rosi's Cronaca di una morte annunciata (1987), Agustí Villaronga's El niño de la luna (1989), Ferzan Özpetek's Harem suaré (1999) and Roberto Faenza's I vicerè (2007).