Conte to meet centre right opposition tonight says Salvini

Coronavirus: OK to testing antiviral drug
Rome
23 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 23 - The centre-right opposition has been called by Premier Giuseppe Conte to confer on the coronavirus crisis at the premier's office Monday night, nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini said after a "cordial" phonecall with President Sergio Mattarella on Monday. The meeting, which will start at 19:00, will assess the response to the emergency, he said. "We have no shortage of ideas, advice and concrete proposals to take to the government's tables!" Salvini said on Facebook.
