Coronavirus: Val d'Aosta elections put off

Coronavirus: Naples church absolves patients-victims' sins
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus in Puglia, 675 i contagiati e 29 i morti in totale: 94 nuovi casi positivi e altri 3 decessi. Tutti i dati per provincia
Aosta
23 Marzo 2020
Aosta, March 23 - Regional elections in Val d'Aosta, initially scheduled for April 19 and put off till May 10, have now been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus, Governor Renzo Testolin said Monday. The decision was taken after consulting with central government in Rome, he said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su