Coronavirus: 10,000 cited for breaking lockdown Sunday

Rome
23 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 23 - Some 10,326 people were cited Sunday for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules, the interior ministry said Monday. This brought to 92,367 the number of people cited since the start of the lockdown on March 11, it said. Furthermore, 158 shop owners were cited Sunday and seven shops closed down. Some 2,277 shop owners have been cited since the start of the lockdown.
