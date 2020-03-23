Coronavirus: neighbor calls cops on get-together

Udine, March 23 - A woman called the police in Udine at 10:30 PM on Sunday after hearing the voices of several people next door in what turned out to be a dinner between three friends not part of the same family. A decree brought in to counter the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, prohibits such gatherings. The police found three guests, all around 30 years old, and the resident of the apartment. The three guests were reported to prosecutors for violating the decree.