Coronavirus: Lockdown effects seen from April 4 - expert

Coronavirus: Naples church absolves patients-victims' sins
Rome
23 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 23 - Italy will have to wait until April 4 to see the effects of the national lockdown ordered by the government on March 11, an expert said Monday. "The number of deaths is rising, but at a slower pace than before and it could continue to rise for a very long time," said physicist Giorgio Parisi, an expert in complex systems at Rome's Sapienza University and the National Nuclear Physics Institute (INFN).
