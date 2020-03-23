Italian ports unavailable for EU mission - Di Maio

Rome, march 23 - Italian ports are "unavailable" for landing in the new EU operation enforcing an arms embargo in Libya, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told his European counterparts in a video conference on Monday. "It's not a question of being good or bad, it's a question simply of measuring our forces and putting them all at he disposal of our citizens," he said. Di Maio also told his colleagues that EU sanctions such as those on Iran should not "impair the importation of medicines and medical material to defeat the coronavirus".