Everyone's efforts needed, country's survival at stake-PM (5)

Rome, March 23 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told La Stampa Monday that "everyone's efforts are needed (in the coronavirus crisis) and the survival of the social and economic fabric of our country is at stake". He said the government's decision to close non-essential industrial activities and step up a nationwide lockdown had been "well thought out". The next few weeks will be "very challenging and crucial", he said. "Today we are distributing four million face masks," Conte added, saying he was in touch with the centre-right opposition on all the government's moves.