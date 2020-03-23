Coronavirus: Piedmont Governor Cirio recovers

Coronavirus: Naples church absolves patients-victims' sins
23 Marzo 2020
Turin, March 23 - Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio said Monday he had recovered from the coronavirus. "I've recovered. I have just received the results of the double verification swab and both have given a negative result for the coronavirus. "I'm telling you this while I prepare to rush to the crisis unit, because the only priority is to continue to fight".
