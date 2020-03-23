Coronavirus: Bank unions threaten to strike

Rome, March 23 - Italy's bank unions on Monday threatened to strike saying their members were not sufficiently protected from the coronavirus. "The employees in the sector, among whom have been registered many cases of positivity to the coronavirus, are not operating in conditions of safety," the Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac Cgil, Uilca and Unisin unions wrote to the federation of savings banks Federcasse and the Italian banking association, ABI. They said staff did not have enough masks, gloves and disinfectant. Banks are among the essential services the government has left open after closing down all non-essential businesses.