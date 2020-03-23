Coronavirus: Crematorium breaks down in Piacenza

Coronavirus: Bank unions threaten to strike
Piacenza
23 Marzo 2020
Piacenza, March 23 - The crematory oven at Cremona has broken down and about 100 coffins are piled up in the 'farewell room', the Libertà daily reported Monday. Some 314 people have died in the city since the start of the coronavirus crisis but the crematorium can handle only 12-13 cremations a day at full capacity, while some 20-25 coffins are arriving every day, the daily said.
