Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020 | 15:12

Naples
Coronavirus: Naples church absolves patients-victims' sins

Aosta
Coronavirus: Val d'Aosta elections put off

Rome
Coronavirus: 10,000 cited for breaking lockdown Sunday

Rome
Coronavirus: Lockdown effects seen from April 4 - expert

Udine
Coronavirus: neighbor calls cops on get-together

Rome
Everyone's efforts needed, country's survival at stake-PM (5)

Rome
Italian ports unavailable for EU mission - Di Maio

Rome
Coronavirus: Cuban doctors arrive in Italy

Rome
Coronavirus: Bank unions threaten to strike

Turin
Coronavirus: Piedmont Governor Cirio recovers

Rome
Writer, critic Arbasino dies

Calcio
Bari, bomber Simeri: «Giorni duri ma occorre restare a casa»

TarantoStorie di resilienza
Da Taranto a «Centocelle» l'attrice Greco: «Io, come Medea mi abbatterei sul virus»

BariSanità
Coronavirus a Bari, inaugurata la nuova radiologia di urgenza al Policlinico

Brindisiemergenza
Xylella, pronte 605 ordinanze di abbattimento alberi nel Brindisino

Foggiamaltempo
Raffiche di vento abbattono albero che crolla su recinzione a Foggia. A Bari chiuso il porto

Leccela tragedia
Lecce, auto si ribalta e finisce fuori strada: muore 30enne

Batemergenza coronavirus
Andria, trattori agricoli a disposizione per la sanificazione

Homecontagio
Coronavirus, muore 80enne: è la prima vittima in Basilicata

MateraL'appello
Matera, il sindaco ai concittadini al Nord: se rientri il sistema sanitario non reggerà

Coronavirus Lecce: familiari 88enne deceduta denunciano ospedale

Elettra Lamborghini

Elettra Lamborghini mixage: da Sanremo alla quarantena forzata

Coronavirus, parla l'esperto Lopalco: «In Puglia la crescita del contagio è rallentata»

Coronavirus in Puglia, 94 casi positivi e altri 3 decessi

Barbara Palombelli contro il Sud: è bufera, «Al Nord più morti perché più ligi al lavoro»

Rome

Writer, critic Arbasino dies

Member of Gruppo 63 group, an 'expressionist' writer

Rome, March 23 - Writer and critic Alberto Arbasino died at the age of 90 in Rome on Monday after a long illness, his family told La Repubblica daily, the paper he frequently wrote for. He was a member of the influential Gruppo 63 writers and critics group, founded in 1963. Born in Voghera, southwestern Lombardy, Arbasino got a law degree and worked as journalist for magazines such as Il Mondo and the newspaper La Repubblica. His work included several novels and innumerable essays. He described himself as an expressionist writer and considered his novel Super Eliogabalo ("Super Elagabalus", 1969) as his most surreal and most expressionist book. In the 1970s he was the host of the TV debate show Match. In 2004 he won the Premio Chiara for his career. From 1983 to 1987, he was a member of the Italian Parliament for the Italian Republican Party

