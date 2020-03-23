Coronavirus: Lombardy metalworkers to strike Wed

Rome, March 23 - Lombardy's metalworkers are to strike on Wednesday to ask for more stringent measures for the factories left open, apart from non-essential firms which the government has ordered shut, in the coronavirus emergency, the FIM-CISL union said Monday. The decision was taken "so that Lombardy should be considered a region where more restrictive measures are necessary on the activities that are left open", said Secretary-General Marco Bentivogli. The strike is set to last eight hours, he said.