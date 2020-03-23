Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020 | 13:06

Rome
Coronavirus: Bank unions threaten to strike

Turin
Coronavirus: Piedmont Governor Cirio recovers

Rome
Writer, critic Arbasino dies

Piacenza
Coronavirus: Crematorium breaks down in Piacenza

Rome
Coronavirus: Another 2 doctors die in Italy, toll up to 19

Vatican City
Coronavirus: Pope puts off Malta trip

Milan
Bourse falls, spread rises

Rome
Coronavirus: Lombardy metalworkers to strike Wed

Rome
Nearly 8,000 apply to join coronavirus medical task force

Rome
Tighter lockdown measures come into force

Rome
Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 627 in one day

Bari, bomber Simeri: «Giorni duri ma occorre restare a casa»

Bariemergenza coronavirus
Casamassima, azienda produce e dona 2500 mascherine

Leccela tragedia
Lecce, auto si ribalta e finisce fuori strada: muore 30enne

Batemergenza coronavirus
Andria, trattori agricoli a disposizione per la sanificazione

Brindisicontrolli
Ostuni, nascondeva fucile e munizioni sotto il materasso: arrestato 41enne incensurato

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Coronavirus, 4 contagiati in residenza sanitaria a Troia

Homecontagio
Coronavirus, muore 80enne: è la prima vittima in Basilicata

MateraL'appello
Matera, il sindaco ai concittadini al Nord: se rientri il sistema sanitario non reggerà

TarantoL'ordinanza
Coronavirus, sindaco Taranto vieta corsa. Dopo 18.30 chiuse anche farmacie (tranne quelle notturne)

Coronavirus Lecce: familiari 88enne deceduta denunciano ospedale

Elettra Lamborghini

Coronavirus, parla l'esperto Lopalco: «In Puglia la crescita del contagio è rallentata»

Coronavirus in Puglia, 94 casi positivi e altri 3 decessi

Barbara Palombelli contro il Sud: è bufera, «Al Nord più morti perché più ligi al lavoro»

Vatican City

Coronavirus: Pope puts off Malta trip

Scheduled for May 31, first foreign trip this year

Vatican City, March 23 - Pope Francis has been forced to put off his May 31 trip to Malta on account of the coronavirus crisis, Vatican press office head Matteo Bruni said Monday. "The apostolic journey has been postponed until further notice," he said. The visit was to have been the pope's first international trip this year.

