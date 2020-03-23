Coronavirus: Pope puts off Malta trip

Coronavirus: Bank unions threaten to strike
Vatican City
23 Marzo 2020
Vatican City, March 23 - Pope Francis has been forced to put off his May 31 trip to Malta on account of the coronavirus crisis, Vatican press office head Matteo Bruni said Monday. "The apostolic journey has been postponed until further notice," he said. The visit was to have been the pope's first international trip this year.
