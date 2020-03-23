Coronavirus: Another 2 doctors die in Italy, toll up to 19

Rome, March 23 - Another two Italian doctors died in the coronavirus crisis on Monday bringing the death toll among the frontline medics to 19. They were Leonardo Marchi, infectivologist and health director of the Casa di Cura San Camillo care home at Cremona; and Manfredo Squeri, head of the medicine department at the Piccole Figlie care home in Parma. Lombardy is the worst-hit Italian region and Emilia-Romagna is the second-worst hit. Italy has had more deaths than China.