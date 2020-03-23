Nearly 8,000 apply to join coronavirus medical task force

Rome, March 23 - A total of 7,923 medical personnel responded to a national appeal launched by Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia to form a voluntary 300-member coronavirus task force. Members of the task force, which will remain operative until the end of the emergency, will be dispatched to the areas in the country hardest hit by the pandemic. They will receive lodging and a 200-euro daily "solidarity" stipend from the country's civil protection service for each day they work. The deadline to apply for the task force was Saturday at 8 p.m., and the first doctors could go into service as early as Tuesday.