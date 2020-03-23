Tighter lockdown measures come into force

Rome, March 22 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Sunday signed a new decree that goes into effect Monday, closing down all non-essential production across the country. The factories involved have three days to prepare and must be closed by March 25. Supermarkets, pharmacies, food stores, banks, post offices and transport services are keeping going. While most shops had already been closed down by the lockdown, many factories had continued to operate. The number of open public offices will be drastically reduced, with the exception of services related to health, defence, social security and distance education. The decree includes a list of 80 sectors that will remain open, including professional services by attorneys, accountants, engineers and architects; call centres; newsstands, the press and media; tobacconists, with the exception of the national lottery, which has been suspended; live-in domestic help and building doorkeepers; as well as all services related to the production and supply of food, medicine, and transport of essential goods. Labour unions have threatened a general strike if too many factories remain open.