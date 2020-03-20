Venerdì 20 Marzo 2020 | 20:20

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 627 in one day

Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 627 in one day

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Only 2 passengers in taxis - ministry

Coronavirus: Only 2 passengers in taxis - ministry

 
Brussels
Von der Leyen says clause to waive Stability Pact activated (4)

Von der Leyen says clause to waive Stability Pact activated (4)

 
Rome
Stay home or we'll take other tough measures - Di Maio

Stay home or we'll take other tough measures - Di Maio

 
Brussels
Coronavirus: Italian response is model- Michel

Coronavirus: Italian response is model- Michel

 
Rome
Pope won't wash feet this Easter, processions put off

Pope won't wash feet this Easter, processions put off

 
Bologna
Coronavirus: FCA, Ferrari staff to help make respirators

Coronavirus: FCA, Ferrari staff to help make respirators

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Rome roadblocks to stop weekend trips - Raggi

Coronavirus: Rome roadblocks to stop weekend trips - Raggi

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Rigorous checks on people on foot in Rome

Coronavirus: Rigorous checks on people on foot in Rome

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Absolutely no to ESM intervention-Salvini

Coronavirus: Absolutely no to ESM intervention-Salvini

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Rome cops to check all cars

Coronavirus: Rome cops to check all cars

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoL'ordinanza
Coronavirus, sindaco Taranto vieta corsa. Dopo 18.30 chiuse anche farmacie (tranne quelle notturne)

Coronavirus, sindaco Taranto vieta corsa. Dopo 18.30 chiuse anche farmacie (tranne quelle notturne)

 
BatSulla statale 93 per Canosa
Barletta, auto fuori strada si schianta contro un albero: un morto e un ferito

Barletta, auto fuori strada si schianta contro un albero: un morto e un ferito

 
PhotoNewsIl Piano della Regione
Lecce, attivo il «Dea» come ospedale Covid: disponibili 126 letti per l'emergenza

Lecce, attivo il «Dea» come ospedale Covid: disponibili 126 letti per l'emergenza

 
GdM.TVemergenza coronavirus
Bari, sconti in iper ed è ressa: Decaro interviene e minaccia chiusure

Bari, sconti in iper ed è ressa: Decaro interviene e minaccia chiusure

 
Potenzasolidarietà
Coronavirus, Eni dona letti e respiratori alla regione Basilicata

Coronavirus, Eni dona 40 letti e 20 respiratori alla regione Basilicata

 
Foggiaemergenza coronavirus
Carapelle, spesa gratis ai bisognosi

Carapelle, spesa gratis ai bisognosi

 
Materaemergenza coronavirus
Matera, vende pizza al banco: denunciati pizzaiolo e acquirente

Matera, vende pizza al banco: denunciati pizzaiolo e acquirente

 
BrindisiIl caso
Ceglie Messapica, solidarietà al tempo del Covid 19: dona pc per permettergli di lavorare

Ceglie Messapica, solidarietà al tempo del Covid 19: dona pc per permettergli di lavorare

 

i più letti

Puglia, la curva in salita dei contagi. Lo sprint del virus negli ultimi 4 giorni

Puglia, la curva in salita dei contagi. Così lo sprint del virus negli ultimi 4 giorni

Coronavirus in Puglia, morti due anziani nel Foggiano: entrambi positivi. Salgono a 27 le vittime

Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 42 casi. Tre vittime tra Foggia, Bari e Bat: i morti salgono a 27. Tutti i dati per provincia

Coronavirus in Puglia, 31 nuovi casi: anche una noenata di 2 mesi. Quattro morti: due a Bari, uno nella Bat e uno a Brindisi

Coronavirus in Puglia, 31 nuovi casi: anche una neonata di 2 mesi. Quattro morti: 2 a Bari, uno a Brindisi e Bat
Basilicata, sono 34 i contagiati

Altamura, boom di contagi alla Polizia locale. Sasso (Lega): positivi 5 agenti

Coronavirus, nuova vittima a Copertino: è un uomo di 62 anni. Altamura, boom di contagi nella Polizia locale: 6 positivi

Elettra Lamborghini

Elettra Lamborghini svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto e metà non...

Rome

Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 627 in one day

Death toll now over 4,000, number of infected up by 4,670

Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 627 in one day

Rome, March 19 - Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Friday that 4,032 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 627 on Thursday. It is the highest daily rise in the number of victims anywhere in the world, including China, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous high was 475, registered in Italy on Wednesday. Thursday's rise had been 427. Borrelli said 37,860 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 4,670 more than Thursday. The rise in contagions on Thursday with respect to Wednesday was 4,480. He said 5,129 people in Italy have recovered from the coronavirus, 689 more than Thursday. The daily gain on Thursday was 415. The overall tally of people to have contracted the coronavirus in Italy, including victims and those who have recovered, is now 47,021.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati