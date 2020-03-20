Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 627 in one day
Rome
20 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 19 - Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Friday that 4,032 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 627 on Thursday. It is the highest daily rise in the number of victims anywhere in the world, including China, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous high was 475, registered in Italy on Wednesday. Thursday's rise had been 427. Borrelli said 37,860 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 4,670 more than Thursday. The rise in contagions on Thursday with respect to Wednesday was 4,480. He said 5,129 people in Italy have recovered from the coronavirus, 689 more than Thursday. The daily gain on Thursday was 415. The overall tally of people to have contracted the coronavirus in Italy, including victims and those who have recovered, is now 47,021.
