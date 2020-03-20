Von der Leyen says clause to waive Stability Pact activated (4)
Brussels
20 Marzo 2020
Brussels, March 20 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday activated the safeguard clause in the European Stability and Growth Pact that will enable governments to "pump as much money as it takes into the system", she announced in a video message. The clause enables strict budget limits to be waived to inject cash into member States' economies to offset the effects of the coronavirus crisis. The clause can only be triggered in exceptional circumstances, like today's.
