Venerdì 20 Marzo 2020 | 18:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Brussels
Von der Leyen says clause to waive Stability Pact activated (4)

Von der Leyen says clause to waive Stability Pact activated (4)

 
Rome
Stay home or we'll take other tough measures - Di Maio

Stay home or we'll take other tough measures - Di Maio

 
Brussels
Coronavirus: Italian response is model- Michel

Coronavirus: Italian response is model- Michel

 
Rome
Pope won't wash feet this Easter, processions put off

Pope won't wash feet this Easter, processions put off

 
Bologna
Coronavirus: FCA, Ferrari staff to help make respirators

Coronavirus: FCA, Ferrari staff to help make respirators

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Rome roadblocks to stop weekend trips - Raggi

Coronavirus: Rome roadblocks to stop weekend trips - Raggi

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Rigorous checks on people on foot in Rome

Coronavirus: Rigorous checks on people on foot in Rome

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Absolutely no to ESM intervention-Salvini

Coronavirus: Absolutely no to ESM intervention-Salvini

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Rome cops to check all cars

Coronavirus: Rome cops to check all cars

 
Rome
Supermarkets to stay open at weekends - PM's office

Supermarkets to stay open at weekends - PM's office

 
Verona
Coronavirus: Father, son cited for dip in river

Coronavirus: Father, son cited for dip in river

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

GdM.TVemergenza coronavirus
Bari, sconti in iper ed è ressa: Decaro interviene e minaccia chiusure

Bari, sconti in iper ed è ressa: Decaro interviene e minaccia chiusure

 
Batla storia
Coronavirus, «Il ritorno dalla Spagna a Trani, un’autentica odissea»

Coronavirus, «Il ritorno dalla Spagna a Trani, un’autentica odissea»

 
Potenzasolidarietà
Coronavirus, Eni dona letti e respiratori alla regione Basilicata

Coronavirus, Eni dona 40 letti e 20 respiratori alla regione Basilicata

 
Tarantosolidarietà
Coronavirus, ventilatori polmonari donati al «Moscati» di Taranto

Coronavirus, ventilatori polmonari donati al «Moscati» di Taranto

 
Foggiaemergenza coronavirus
Carapelle, spesa gratis ai bisognosi

Carapelle, spesa gratis ai bisognosi

 
Leccefamme dolose
Otranto, avanza l'incendio di ieri pomeriggio: divorati 5 ettari di vegetazione

Otranto, 5 ettari di vegetazione in fumo: fermato il presunto piromane

 
Materaemergenza coronavirus
Matera, vende pizza al banco: denunciati pizzaiolo e acquirente

Matera, vende pizza al banco: denunciati pizzaiolo e acquirente

 
BrindisiIl caso
Ceglie Messapica, solidarietà al tempo del Covid 19: dona pc per permettergli di lavorare

Ceglie Messapica, solidarietà al tempo del Covid 19: dona pc per permettergli di lavorare

 

i più letti

Puglia, la curva in salita dei contagi. Lo sprint del virus negli ultimi 4 giorni

Puglia, la curva in salita dei contagi. Così lo sprint del virus negli ultimi 4 giorni

Coronavirus in Puglia, morti due anziani nel Foggiano: entrambi positivi. Salgono a 27 le vittime

Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 42 casi. Tre vittime tra Foggia, Bari e Bat: i morti salgono a 27. Tutti i dati per provincia

Coronavirus in Puglia, 31 nuovi casi: anche una noenata di 2 mesi. Quattro morti: due a Bari, uno nella Bat e uno a Brindisi

Coronavirus in Puglia, 31 nuovi casi: anche una neonata di 2 mesi. Quattro morti: 2 a Bari, uno a Brindisi e Bat
Basilicata, sono 34 i contagiati

Altamura, boom di contagi alla Polizia locale. Sasso (Lega): positivi 5 agenti

Coronavirus, nuova vittima a Copertino: è un uomo di 62 anni. Altamura, boom di contagi nella Polizia locale: 6 positivi

Elettra Lamborghini

Elettra Lamborghini svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto e metà non...

Rome

Stay home or we'll take other tough measures - Di Maio

'State has right to react to some people's irresponsibility'-min

Stay home or we'll take other tough measures - Di Maio

Rome, March 20 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday urged Italians to stay home, saying the government would take "even tougher" measures against those who flout a nationwide lockdown that only exempts those travelling for food, medicine or work. "I reiterate yet again: we must stay at home. We must respect the rules and the more some people are irresponsible, the more we will introduce more ironclad and stringent norms," he said on Facebook. "When the health out our fellow citizens comes into it, we must be categorical. "I ask for the maximum commitment from all Italians, bar none. "Let's not stop, let's not drop our guard. The State has the right to react to the irresponsibility of some citizens."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati