Stay home or we'll take other tough measures - Di Maio

Rome, March 20 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday urged Italians to stay home, saying the government would take "even tougher" measures against those who flout a nationwide lockdown that only exempts those travelling for food, medicine or work. "I reiterate yet again: we must stay at home. We must respect the rules and the more some people are irresponsible, the more we will introduce more ironclad and stringent norms," he said on Facebook. "When the health out our fellow citizens comes into it, we must be categorical. "I ask for the maximum commitment from all Italians, bar none. "Let's not stop, let's not drop our guard. The State has the right to react to the irresponsibility of some citizens."