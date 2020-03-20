Coronavirus: Italian response is model- Michel

Von der Leyen says clause to waive Stability Pact activated (4)
Brussels
20 Marzo 2020
Brussels, March 20 - European Council President Charles Michel has hailed Italy's response to the coronavirus as a model for the EU in a letter to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Corriere della Sera's website reported Friday. "At a time when some may have underestimated the scale of the threat, Italy has shown foresight, unity and resilience," the letter read. "The Italian response is a model for many countries, not just in Europe, which are forced to address the same demands with a delay of a few weeks".
