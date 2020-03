Coronavirus: FCA, Ferrari staff to help make respirators

Bologna, March 20 - Specialized staff from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ferrari and Magneti Marelli will help Bologna firm SIARE with a large contract to supply pulmonary respirators for the intensive care of coronavirus patients, SIARE General Manager Gianluca Preziosa told the Bologna insert of La Repubblica newspaper on Friday. They will join some 25 military technicians who have already moved into the SIARE works to help reach the production surplus, he said. "The new staff can help with raw materials," Preziosa said.