Pope won't wash feet this Easter, processions put off

Rome, March 20 - Easter celebrations have been confirmed on April 12 but Pope Francis will not do the traditional feet-washing ceremony in memory of Jesus and his disciples on Holy Thursday, the Prefect for the Divine Cult and Discipline of the Sacraments, Cardinal Robert Sarah, announced on Twitter on Friday. Easter processions and other "expressions of popular piety" will be postponed to "other convenient dates, e.g. September 14-15" he said. The measures have been taken in a decree entitled At the Time of COVID-19, the cardinal said.