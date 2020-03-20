Pope won't wash feet this Easter, processions put off

Von der Leyen says clause to waive Stability Pact activated (4)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 42 casi. Tre vittime tra Foggia, Bari e Bat: i morti salgono a 27. Tutti i dati per provincia
Coronavirus in Puglia, 31 nuovi casi: anche una neonata di 2 mesi. Quattro morti: 2 a Bari, uno a Brindisi e Bat
Basilicata, sono 34 i contagiati
Coronavirus, nuova vittima a Copertino: è un uomo di 62 anni. Altamura, boom di contagi nella Polizia locale: 6 positivi
Rome
20 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 20 - Easter celebrations have been confirmed on April 12 but Pope Francis will not do the traditional feet-washing ceremony in memory of Jesus and his disciples on Holy Thursday, the Prefect for the Divine Cult and Discipline of the Sacraments, Cardinal Robert Sarah, announced on Twitter on Friday. Easter processions and other "expressions of popular piety" will be postponed to "other convenient dates, e.g. September 14-15" he said. The measures have been taken in a decree entitled At the Time of COVID-19, the cardinal said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su