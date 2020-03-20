Venerdì 20 Marzo 2020 | 18:10

Rome

Coronavirus: Rome roadblocks to stop weekend trips - Raggi

Restrictions needed because they are those who take advantage

Rome, March 20 - There will be roadblocks in Rome to stop Romans taking advantage of the fine weather to drive off on weekend trips to tourist spots near the capital or the seaside, Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Friday. "There will be a reinforced guard on the main roads" out of the capital, she said on Italian TV. "These restrictions are needed because there are those who flout the (lockdown) rules," she said. Rome police said Friday they would start checking all cars circulating in the Italian capital for coronavirus lockdown compliance from Saturday. Hitherto police in the capital had been carrying out random checks to make sure there were no more than two people in vehicles, and in the front and the back. The new checks will mean some tailbacks, police said. The municipal police also said they would introduce more rigorous checks on people moving about on foot in the capital, stopping them trying to get into closed parks and making sure they respect social distancing and avoid public gatherings when exercising. The checks are part of a clampdown to ensure compliance with government lockdown measures, which are set to be beefed up.

