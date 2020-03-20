Coronavirus: Absolutely no to ESM intervention-Salvini

Von der Leyen says clause to waive Stability Pact activated (4)
Rome
20 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 20 - Nationalist opposition League leader Matteo Salvini on Friday said "absolutely no" to a possible intervention by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to bolster European economies amid the coronavirus crisis. Premier Giuseppe Conte has floated the idea of using the ESM as a sort of 'coronavirus bond' to inject much-needed liquidity into virus-stalled economies. "I've read in these hours that Premier Conte is asking for the intervention of the ESM. Absolutely not, it would push Italy into the 'blood and tears' tunnel," former interior minister Salvini said. "For this too, we demand the reopening of he House and Senate, as parliamentarians we want to, and must, give our contribution".
