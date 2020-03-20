Supermarkets to stay open at weekends - PM's office

Coronavirus: Rome cops to check all cars
Rome
20 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 20 - Sources at the premier's office said Friday, amid reports supermarkets might be closed at the weekends due to the coronavirus crisis, that "supermarkets, hypermarkets and grocery stores will remain open during the weekend". Rumours of weekend closures had become insistent in the last few hours. Several regional governors, as well as supermarket chains, had urged the weekend closure.
