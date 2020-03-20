Coronavirus: 48-year-old supermarket cashier dies in Brescia

Coronavirus: Rome cops to check all cars
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 42 casi. Tre vittime tra Foggia, Bari e Bat: i morti salgono a 27. Tutti i dati per provincia
Coronavirus in Puglia, 31 nuovi casi: anche una neonata di 2 mesi. Quattro morti: 2 a Bari, uno a Brindisi e Bat
Basilicata, sono 34 i contagiati
Coronavirus, nuova vittima a Copertino: è un uomo di 62 anni. Altamura, boom di contagi nella Polizia locale: 6 positivi
Brescia
20 Marzo 2020
Brescia, March 20 - A supermarket from the Simply Market chain in Brescia has closed after one of its employees died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The 48-year-old woman had been at home since the beginning of the week with a high fever. Her condition worsened overnight and she died at her home. The supermarket was closed to allow disinfection procedures to be carried out.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su