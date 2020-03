Two arrested for killing brothers in Sardinia

Cagliari, March 20 - Two Sardinian men were arrested for homicide on Friday in relation to the disappearance of a pair of Calabrian-born brothers in southern Sardinia last month. Joselito Marras, 57, and his son Michael aged 27, were arrested on suspicion of murdering Massimiliano and Davide Mirabello, aged 35 and 40, who left their homes at Dolinaova on Sunday February 9 and have not been seen in public since. Police said they killed the brothers because of a squabble over land rights.