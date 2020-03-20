Coronavirus: Record 9,600 cited for breaking lockdown Thurs

Rome, March 20 - A record daily number of 9,600 people were cited Thursday for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules, the interior ministry said Friday. Some 200,842 people were checked and 9,407 cited for being out and about without good reason while 99,806 shops were controlled with 205 operators cited and 21 shops closed down. The number of people controlled from March 11 to 19 thus rose to 1,427,011, with 61,425 cited; 743,532 shops were controlled and 1,973 operators cited.