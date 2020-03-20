Coronavirus:Milan orders use of soldiers,Veneto closes parks (5)

Milan, March 20 - The Milan prefecture on Friday ordered the deployment of 114 Italian soldiers in the Safe Streets campaign to control containment measures in the coronavirus crisis. The move came after a request from Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana for the army to help police enforce the lockdown. Italians can only move about for work, health or provisions. Thousands of people have been cited for breaking the lockdown rules. The northeastern Veneto region around Venice, meanwhile, on Friday closed its parks and open-air public gardens due to the coronavirus crisis. Governor Luca Zaia said the use of bicycles and movements on foot were subject to recent lockdown rules. People going out to buy food or to walk dogs are now obliged not to travel more than 200 metres from their homes. Grocery shops and supermarkets have now been closed on Sundays and public holidays. The ordinance is in force until April 3, Zaia said. The northwestern region of Piedmont is set to issue an ordinance beefing up its coronavirus lockdown, Governor Alberto Cirio told ANSA Friday. The new order would further restrict outdoor activities, he said. "With the weekend coming up I can't wait any longer, I've been urging the government (to act) for days," Cirio said.