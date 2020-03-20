Special indulgences for sick, docs, families - Vatican (4)

Vatican City, March 20 - The Vatican on Friday granted special indulgences to those infected by the coronavirus, their relatives, and health staff fighting the pandemic. "The gift of special indulgences is granted to the faithful affected by the COVID-19 virus, commonly called coronavirus, as well as to the health operators, families and all those who in any way, even with prayer, are taking care of them," said a decree from the Apostolic Penitentiery. The Penitentiery is one of the three ordinary tribunals of the Apostolic See. Chiefly a tribunal of mercy, it is responsible for issues relating to the forgiveness of sins in the Catholic Church.