Coronavirus: Italian tourist dies in India

New Delhi, March 20 - A 68-year-old Italian tourist died with the coronavirus overnight in a hospital in Jaipur in the Indian State of Rajasthan, according to Indian media and the tour operator where he and his wife bought the package holiday. The couple had been in the hospital with COVID-19 for the last two weeks. The man was a retired doctor from Codogno, the Lombardy town that reported Italy's first coronavirus case last month. A few days ago the Indian hospital doctors declared him negative after treating him with a combination of antiretroviral drugs.