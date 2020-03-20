Coronavirus: Italian tourist dies in India

Coronavirus: Rome cops to check all cars
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 42 casi. Tre vittime tra Foggia, Bari e Bat: i morti salgono a 27. Tutti i dati per provincia
Coronavirus in Puglia, 31 nuovi casi: anche una neonata di 2 mesi. Quattro morti: 2 a Bari, uno a Brindisi e Bat
Basilicata, sono 34 i contagiati
Coronavirus, nuova vittima a Copertino: è un uomo di 62 anni. Altamura, boom di contagi nella Polizia locale: 6 positivi
New Delhi
20 Marzo 2020
New Delhi, March 20 - A 68-year-old Italian tourist died with the coronavirus overnight in a hospital in Jaipur in the Indian State of Rajasthan, according to Indian media and the tour operator where he and his wife bought the package holiday. The couple had been in the hospital with COVID-19 for the last two weeks. The man was a retired doctor from Codogno, the Lombardy town that reported Italy's first coronavirus case last month. A few days ago the Indian hospital doctors declared him negative after treating him with a combination of antiretroviral drugs.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su