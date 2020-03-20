Coronavirus: Risk of epidemic returning high - expert

Coronavirus: Rome cops to check all cars
Rome
20 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 20 - There is a high risk of the coronavirus epidemic returning after it has run its course first, an expert told ANSA Friday. "The risk of a return of the COVID-19 epidemic, even after a period of absence of new cases like for the comune of Vò Euganeo (in Veneto) exists, and it is high," said Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of hygiene at the University of Pisa and epidemiologic chief of Puglia's coronavirus emergency task force. In the case of Vò, he said, "the report of a new case after days of absence, could be linked to the movements or the weight of people without symptoms".
