Coronavirus: Veneto closes parks

Venice, March 20 - The northeastern Veneto region around Venice on Friday closed its parks and open-air public gardens due to the coronavirus crisis. Governor Luca Zaia said the use of bicycles and movements on foot were subject to recent lockdown rules. People going out to buy food or to walk dogs are now obliged not to travel more than 200 metres from their homes. Grocery shops and supermarkets have now been closed on Sundays and public holidays. The ordinance is in force until April 3, Zaia said.