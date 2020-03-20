Coronavirus: two convents isolated in and near Rome

Expo 2020: Work on Italian pavilion progresses as scheduled
Rome
20 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 20 - Two convents were isolated Friday, one in Rome and one at Grottaferrata in the Castelli Romani after a total of 59 nuns tested positive for the coronavirus. The first institute is the Figlie di San Camillo Convent on via Anagnina at Grottaferrata, where some 40 nuns tested positive. The second is the Congregatione delle Suore Angeliche di San Paolo Convent on Rome's via Casilina, where 19 of the convent's 21 nuns tested positive.
