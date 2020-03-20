Coronavirus: US OKs use of Italian test

Expo 2020: Work on Italian pavilion progresses as scheduled
Milan
20 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 20 - The United States Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of an Italian test for the acute respiratory syndrome caused by the coronavirus, the makers of the test kit said Friday. DiaSorin Molecular said the FDA had approved the use of its Simplexa COVID-19 Direct Kit, which is "able to supply a rapid and simple response to the detection of the acute respiratory syndrome caused by Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, directly from the rhino-pharynx swabs".
