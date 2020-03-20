Venerdì 20 Marzo 2020 | 15:46

Expo 2020: Work on Italian pavilion progresses as scheduled

Stringent health measures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic

Expo 2020: Work on Italian pavilion progresses as scheduled

(ANSAmed) - Rome, March 19 - Construction work for the Italian pavilion for Expo 2020 in Dubai is continuing as scheduled, with stringent security measures to ensure the opening of the Universal Exposition on October 20, the Italian commissioner for Expo 2020 and Invitalia said in a joint statement on Friday. In order for work to continue, special structures have been set up to make it possible for people to clean their hands, as well as isolation stations for any suspected cases of coronavirus needing quarantine. Moreover, workers will go through health screenings, their temperature will be taken every morning and the number of people who can stay in closed spaces limited. The commissioner and Invitalia announced in the statement that they published a tender for services, the organization and production of events, to hire artists and testimonials, welcome the public in the Italian pavilion and manage operational activities. The deadline to present offers is April 15, 2020. The statement commented on progress in the construction of the Italian pavilion and said that, during a video conference, the committee representing the 192 participating countries, the Bureau International des Exposistions (BIE), and the management of Expo 2020 Dubai discussed the continuation of work in national and thematic pavilions as well as a pledge to constantly monitor the global impact of Covid-19. The meeting highlighted the commitment to "continue together, with the necessary security measures, in the march towards Expo 2020". As far as the Italian pavilion is concerned, the statement said that "the phase regarding the construction of foundations has been completed and the first steel structures can be seen that will reach 27 meters in height and will showcase the pavilion's verticality: their completion is scheduled by the month of April". The month of May will be crucial "when the shell coverage will be laid down to finally give the Italian house a roof that will become the largest tricolor made in the history of our country". Construction material is being regularly delivered from Italy despite limitations recently introduced to air traffic arriving and leaving the United Arab Emirates, the statement also said. "This, together with the advancement of work for the pavilion - the statement said - is tangible proof of the vitality of Italy's productive system despite the current health emergency and indicates how Expo 2020 represents even more a great occasion of recovery and a very precious possibility of affirmation at an international level for our country". Many agreements were signed with partner companies and, after the first goods arrived in recent months, starting next week the inflow will become more intense, turning into reality the idea that was cultivated since the first steps of a building that is strongly representative of Italian excellence. The facade of Italy's pavilion in Dubai, entirely built with nautical ropes made with recycled plastic, is being produced in Italy and will be installed in June, completing the external part of the structure. The first phase will be completed in July. It is dedicated to interiors made with innovative and organic materials that represent the excellence of Italian companies and that will prepare the pavilion for the final decoration phase. (ANSAmed)

